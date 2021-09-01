Minor Cabinet Reshuffle As President Buhari Sacks 2 Ministers

The President, Mohammadu Buhari has sacked two ministers in his Cabinet following a minor Reshuffle of the Federal Executive Council

Those relieved of their duties are the Ministers of Agriculture, Mohammadu Sabo Nanono, and that of Power Ministry, Engr Saleh Mamman.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media, Femi Adesina who broke the news said the exercise of dropping some Ministers will continue.

Although no reason was given for their drop from the Federal Executive Cabinet, sources told Trumpeta in Abuja that it could be due to lack of performance in office, as the President is not given anything to chance in his administration, as he enters the last lap of his Eight years tenure which expires in 2023.