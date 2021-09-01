Fuel Scarcity: Uncertainty In Imo Over Uzodinma’s Absence .As Imolites Groan, At The Mercy Of Fuel Marketers



Even as Imo citizens live in apprehension of threats from Petrol Dealers to embark on indefinite strike following a face-off with Imo State Government, the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma is yet to arrive the State.

Trumpeta learnt that Governor Uzodinma has been in Abuja for nearly a week now, while the State boils over long queues in Fuel Stations in the State occasioned by strike by Fuel Dealers, who accused the Imo State Government of unlawfully demolition of Fuel Station belonging to one of their members.

Governor Uzodinma’s absence has led to opinion Leaders in the State to believe that Uzodinma’s does not care or bother about the plight of Imo masses, but takes priority over affairs of the All Progressive Congress, APC, over and above Imo matters.

Sources told this Newspaper that Governor Uzodinma who left the State for over a week now has been busy attending to Social Events, and APC functions in Abuja.

The source said that Governor Uzodinma accompanied Anambra APC Governorship candidate, Senator Uba to meet the President at Aso Villa and has not returned to Imo since then.

However, it was said that the Secretary to Imo State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu and the Chief of Staff, Government House, Chief Nnamdi Anyahie were the Governor’s representatives in the crucial meetings with the Petrol Dealers.

Commentators maintained that sending representatives to such a serious meeting that had to do with Energy that is important to Imo State’s Economy, while the Governor occupies himself with actives of APC in Abuja is the height of non-concern by a Leader to a people he is leading.

Many who spoke to our Reporter said that Governor Uzodinma’s comment that Imo people should go to Abia, River, and Anambra States to seek for Petrol products smirks of abandonment of his job to other State Governors, and nonchalant attitude towards the plight of Imo masses.

They maintained that Governor Uzodinma, the Governor of Imo State, should leave APC to solve its problem and face the task for which he was put in office, which is to lead Imo masses, since APC has National, State and Local Executives, who it’s their job to tackle party matters.

“Senator Hope Uzodinma is our Governor. So he should face the problem facing Imo State and tackle it for the people.

He should stay in office and lead us” Dr Everest Egbujuo, and Retired Permanent Secretary told our Reporter.