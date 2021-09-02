How Okorocha, Araraume, OZB, Uju, Obi Lost Out In Party

Should the present outcome of the ward congress and permutations of the All Progressive Congress be recognized, Senators Rochas Okorocha and Ifeanyi Araraume alongside three lawmakers can be said to have lost out in the party.

The congresses have entered another chapter in the history of the APC where some of the political kingpins have become outsiders in the party.

Going by the present dispensation in the party, Okorocha, Araraume, three House of Reps members; Uju Kingsley Chima, Ugonna Ozuruigbo and Paschal Obi no longer have a stake in the party except their court processes to stop the party from organizing the congresses work out.

Since Uzodinma came into power in 2019, the aforementioned have never had it easy in the party culminating in their inability to undertake the recent revalidation exercise for membership.

Instead of taking part in the exercise, this newspaper was informed that their faction of APC went to court to not only stop the process but also went further to ask that the state executive under Dan Nwafor be restored to take charge.

Since the courts are yet to issue a declarative order on this, those on this divide kept away from the party activities while congresses went on.

It was even gathered that through a proxy, the Okorocha/ Araraume faction even went to protest to the Ward Congress Appeal committee to ask for the cancellation of the exercise which proved abortive.

With the Appeal congress committee allowing the ward congress results to stand and able to elect the LGAs those who didn’t take part are losers in the party.