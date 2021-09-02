Fresh Fears Over Another Sit -At -Home Hightens In Igboland

Following ugly incidents that occurred earlier during the IPOP sit at home order in the southeast some weeks back which has since been cancelled, fresh fear of another sit at home has gripped the Igboland due to a fresh order.

The group Trumpeta gathered is using their date to mourn those killed in Afaraukwu, Umuahia in September 14, 2018.

According to online reports, the proscribed secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has declared September 14 a day for South East residents to boycott commercial and social activities.

The group in a statement issued by its Directorate of Service (DoS), Chika Edoziem, said the order is a memorial for those allegedly killed in Afaraukwu, Abia state in 2018 by Nigerian soldiers.

The statement said September 14 has been tagged the “day of civil disobedience.”

“It is still fresh in our minds when on the 14th of September, men in army uniform went further to desecrate the traditional stool of the Afaraukwu Kingdom in Umuahia shooting and killing everything in sight resulting in the killing of more than 38 Ibo youths and arrest of an unspecified number of men and women.

“Recall that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) worldwide has since 2018 set aside September 14 of every year as a day of civil disobedience in the whole of Biafraland.

“In accordance with the well-established custom, September 14, 2021, is declared a sit-at-home in Biafraland,” the statement read.