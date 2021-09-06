Imo APGA Wants EFCC Investigate 27 LGAs Allocation Under Uzodinma .Vows To Stop Governor’s 2nd Term Plot

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has said that time has come for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to investigate the allocations due to councils in the state under governor Hope Uzodinma.

APGA made this known through an information made public by the Director General, Imo APGA, media, Comrade Chilagorom Ifeanyi.

In the statement made public, the party questions how there have been no developmental strides in the state despite huge amount of local government monthly allocations due to the state.

Said he in the press release; “ upon the huge amount of local government monthly allocations, Senator Uzodinma has nothing to show in terms of rural development.

Upon the billion naira state monthly allocations for the past nineteen months, the present government continues to live in its shadow.

“What exactly has Senator Uzodinma done with the 27 Imo LGA allocations; who is incharge of Imo LGAs”,?

In the conclusion, the APGA asked if there is EFCC in Nigeria and if existing, should come and investigate Imo LGA funds.

Meanwhile, the party has vowed to stop any second term bid of the governor.

This was highlight of the stakeholders consultation by people of Imo State in Lagos, themed “The Double 2023 Imo Critical Stakeholders Canvas”.

The chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Imo State chapter, Honourable John Iwuala, who was present at the event said, the essence of today’s gathering is to partner Imo APGA and the group “Doable Team” led by Chief Ploy Chinenye Ezumoha to bring Imo citizens in Lagos and its environs to come together to support APGA for a better Imo State. The lost glory of APGA in Imo has been restored Rochas Okorocha came on a rescue mission but failed”.

Expressing his political interest, Poly Ezumoha said, “This is 2023 Doable Critical Stakeholders Meeting to gather Imo people in Lagos inform them officially that I am interested in fixing Imo State into the state of your dram.

Nobody is happy with what is happening in Imo State and Imo people will agree that this is not the kind of leadership they deserve.

“So it is up to them to decide if they want to return him to office in 2023, but I don’t think so and that is why we are saying there is a better alternative. I am coming from a corporate background to rebuild the state. The core politicians have failed the people”.

