Sit –At-Home: Again Workers Avoid State Secretariat, Govt Offices .As Grasses, Reptiles Overtake Old Assembly Complex, New Owerri



By Okey Alozie

It has now become clearer that good number of Imo workers do not want to come to work on Monday is as a result of the sit-at-home order the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB asked people in the South East States to observe.

Trumpeta observed that Heads of department, Directors and Permanent Secretaries were not physically seen on Monday at the state secretariat.

Their absence from duties it was gathered was as a result of fear of the unknown.

On Monday, the head of departments, Directors and Perm Secs that came to work were very few. it also gathered that many offices were locked. Ministry of Water Resource, Lands and Health were the worst hit when our reporter visited.

This however followed the initial reports from the day one of the sit- at -home order of the IPOB.

Since the Monday sit-at-home order commenced it has been successful in some parts of Imo State including the state secretariat located along Owerri Portharcourt road. Other government offices in the state, including banks and shops were closed, except Zenith Bank branch on Bank Road Owerri.

Our reporter also visited the state house of assembly complex and observed that grasses have taken over the building as it was further reported that mysterious snakes and reptiles have taken over the place.

Report has it that the old assembly building was supposed to be rehabilitated since two years now.

From all indications, it seems that the governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodinma has abandoned the project of renovating and rehabilitating the permanent site of Imo House of Assembly.