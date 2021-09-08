Aftermath of APC LGA Congress: Okorocha, Araraume, Nwosu 3 Reps Members From Imo Move Close To PDP

Indications are rife that the former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, and Senator Ifeanyi Araraume Camps in the All Progressive Congress, APC, Imo State chapter are now set to join the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State.

According to information available to Trumpeta, the straw that broke the Camel’s back for Okorocha and Ararauma in APC was the last Saturday’s APC LGA Congresses, where Governor Hope Uzodinma’s point men in the Imo LGAs, the Interim Management Committee Chairmen, were instructed to give the party positions in the LGAs for the Governor.

It was learnt that the positions of Chairman, Youth Leader, Woman Leader, Organization Secretary, Secretary and Treasurer were reserved for the “Leader of the Party”

With the situation on ground, Okorocha and Araraume were denied producing even one officer in their Wards, and therefore cannot continue staying in APC.

Sources at the PDP National Office in Abuja told Trumpeta that Okorocha, who was a pioneer member of PDP, is “returning home”.

The same was said of Senator Araraume, who represented Okigwe Zone in the Senate for eight years on the platform of PDP.

“Both men have been discussing with the party at the National level. If not for the little problem with the office of PDP National Chairman, that deal could have been concluded by now” A source in Abuja told Trumpeta.

However, this Newspaper learnt that Okorocha and Araraume are joining PDP with their entire political structures.

Trumpeta learnt that Okorocha is arriving with three members of the House of Representatives; namely Hon OZB Ozuruigbo, Hon Paschal Obi and Hon Kingsley Uju.

Trumpeta learnt that they were told to do the needful by registering first in their various Wards, before their official reception “which will shake Imo State”.

However, it was learnt that both Okorocha and Araraume are giving conditions to PDP before they could stream into the party with their numerous supporters.

This Newspaper was told that Okorocha is making it clear that he should be allowed to run for the senate with the ticket of PDP.

Sources said that Okorocha was told in clear terms that he would not get it unopposed, and must follow due process by participating in the primaries first, after which if he wins he would fly the party’s flag.

The same source hinted that Okorocha also made case for the three National Lawmakers moving into the party with him and was given same answer as that of his own issue.

The third demand by Okorocha, Trumpeta learnt, was that his son inlaw, Chief Uche Nwosu would deputise whoever emerges as PDP Governorship candidate in 2023, “provided that candidate is from outside Orlu Zone”.

Sources said that the last demand by Okorocha looks dicey, as it was said that Governorship candidates usually contribute to the matter of their Deputies, as they are not imposed on them.

Trumpeta learnt also that Senator Araraume may eye Senatorial Seat of Okigwe in 2023 as part of the bargains in joining PDP.

However, Trumpeta was told that even though the demands of Okorocha and Araraume are being looked into but sources close to the two said that they still nurse fear, following the cult followership Governor Emeka Ihedioha has in Imo PDP, and his grip of the party structure in the State.

But Trumpeta learnt that Okorocha and Araraume were told not to entertain any fear provided they keep to their own agreements.

Sources told Trumpeta that all things being equal the entrance of Okorocha and Araraume into PDP will improve the party’s fortunes in Orlu and Okigwe zones, as it was agreed that Owerri zone PDP is strong and unshakeable.

But there is also the apprehension that Okorocha cannot be “cowed” in PDP, as he will try to muscle the party structure from the leaders who have been financing the party before he joined with his followers.

As it stands now, it is not yet clear when the two Heavy weights will return to PDP, but whether they will return, is a certainty because APC as structured now in Imo State has left the Okorocha and Araraume out of plans.