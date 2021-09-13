Why I Shunned Buhari’s Visit – Okorocha

Reasons behind the absence of former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha during last Thursday’s Presidential visit to the state have been known.

President Muhammadu Buhari last week paid a one day visit to Imo State where he commissioned projects.

While crème de la creme of the political class, especially those from the state and beyond were available, Okorocha was conspicuously absent.

The former governor, it would be recalled was not only one of those who joined Buhari to form the APC but while trying to market him to the public for the 2015 Presidential election baptized and named him Okechukwu during one of the campaign visits to the state in 2015.

Trumpeta noticed that Okorocha’s absence was glaring during the airport reception, commissioning of projects and stakeholders meeting in Owerri.

According to a report Trumpeta obtained online, the former governor was quoted to have kept away based on the allegation that he was not invited to be part of the event.

Even as some of his lieutenants who are of the National Assembly were spotted during the visit, Okorocha who is also of the APC didn’t show up.

The media aide was said to have disclosed that Okorocha was not invited. He went further to accuse the state government of playing politics of hate, vendetta and intolerance.

Despite the fact that Okorocha heralded the President’s visit with a press release, the aide stated that;

“The personal life style of somebody is different from how you behave when you become governor.

Okorocha was not invited even when he welcomed the President on Wednesday”.

Trumpeta noticed that there has been a cold war between the former governor and his successor, Senator Hope Uzodinma following the desire of the latter to probe activities of former’s tenure while in office.

Another factor that is suspected to be causing friction is the battle for the soul of Imo APC.