Uzodinma threatens to seal filling stations in lmo, punish offenders

Tunji Adedeji

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has accused the Independent Petroleum Marketers of creating artificial scarcity which has led to hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) in the State recently.

The governor made the comment on Sunday in a trendy video that has gone viral on socio media.

According to.Uzodinma “we will not allow filling stations to charge innocent citizens 300 Naira a litter by way of black market”

“By Monday I will set up a taskforce to go round not only to seal filling stations, but to arrest whosoever is there because this government is not complacent”

“Henceforth, any filling station selling black market, no matter the owner will be sealed up and such company blacklisted”.