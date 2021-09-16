Fix Our Road, The Torture Is too Much .MCC/ Uratta Road Residents Cry-Out To Uzodinma



Nkama Chioma

The ugly incidents that motorists pass through on a daily basis in that road is better imagined than experienced

It is no longer news that most of the roads in Imo State are in very horrible conditions and more disheartening of it all is that some of them become bad almost immediately after being worked on.

Trumpeta gathered from complaints that the aforementioned road is crying out for serious attention as the dilapidated nature of the road is indeed a subject of concern to well meaning Imolites.

Trumpeta on monitoring events, found out that the residents of MCC /Uratta Road are in dire need of government assistance as their roads are bad and impassable.

Road side traders at Chukwuma Nwaoha junction, who spoke to Trumpeta, stated that their road had no problem and was in very good shape until the administration of Uzodinma came on board and destroyed their road and since then, the road has not been the same.

Continuing, they stated that it becomes worse when it rains as lots of persons fall into the gutter due to the level of flood while some of them loose their goods and property based on same reason.

Trumpeta investigating further, put a call across to one of the contractors handling the road project (names withheld) learnt from him that the road construction would commence again as soon as the rains are over because they don’t work with rain .

The poor condition of the road has made lots of persons complain as movements to and fro that area isn’t easy. Worse off, motorists have increased transport fare due to the bad Condition of the road.

The people are calling on the State Governor, Commissioner for Works and all others concerned to look into this as a matter of urgency before it claims lives of innocent citizens.

They believe, that the 3R Mantra of Sen.Hope Uzodinma would help them out of this menace.