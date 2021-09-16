Imo PDP Accepts Nwadike’s Resignation, Accuses APC Of Manipulation To Destroy PDP .As New PRO Assumes Office



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter has accepted the resignation letter of its former Publicity Secretary, Mr Ogubundu Nwadike, and wished him farewell from the party.

The PDP also accused the ruling All Progressive Congress APC of using manipulation to poach its members, who it said are “joining the APC sinking ship”.

This was made public in a press release signed by Mazi Emenike Nmeregini, the Asst. State Publicity Secretary of Imo PDP.

The party made it clear that since Ogubundu Nwadike, who has since joined the APC said he left PDP after consultations with his family, PDP had no option than to accept his wishes.

“Since he said he did so in consultations with his family and political cronies, the Imo PDP Leadership has no option than to accept his resignation and bid him farewell” PDP said.

The party however emplored all its members to remain calm and wait for further developments, information and directives from the party hierarchy.

But the party added that “we are not unmindful of the unscrupulous manipulations of our opponents, the APC in the State to empty our party into their sinking ship”.