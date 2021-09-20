INPA Elects New Executive .As Declan Anele Emerges Chairman



The Umbrella Body of Newspaper Publishers in Imo State, Imo Newspaper Publishers Association, (INPA) has elected new Executive to run the affairs of the Association for the next three years.

The election which was held at Old English Bar, Ikenegbu Owerri, produced Mr Declan Anele of LEAD NEWSPAPER as the Chairman.

Announcing the result, the Electoral Committee Chairman, High Chief (Dr) George Nkworji, said Mr Anele met all the conditions including polling the highest number of votes (14), even though he stood for the election unopposed, after his major challenger refused to submit her nomination Form after purchase.

Others are Vice Chairman Elder Chukwuemeka Ike of City Star, who previously was the Secretary of INPA, Treasurer is Jotham Emenyeonu of the Edge Newspaper, Chief Martin Ukanwa is the Spartan is the Public Relations Officer,while Mr Leonard Ajokubi of HERO Newspaper is the Secretary.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, the out gone Chairman Chief Henry Ekpe while advising the Executive to be ready to make sacrifices for INPA, emplored the chairman to carry members of his Executive along, and should always consult and seek advice when necessary for his tenure to add growth and progress in the Association.

Also speaking, a former chairman of INPA Mr Chidi Emeagi asked the Executive to remember that INPA is a Body of Entrepreneurs and therefore should work towards ventures that will improve the condition of Newspaper Houses based in Imo, adding that most Newspapers in the State need financial sustainance to remain in business.

A media guru and veteran Journalist, Chief Ford Ozumba called on INPA members to put their acts together for the survival of Journalists in the State as the employers of Media Men.

He reminded INPA that it is not a student Activist Body, but proprietors who must work in cooperation with the State Government for the development of the State and should not convert itself to a Body that fights Government and its policies every time.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Declan Anele thanked the out gone Executive, especially the Chairman, Chief Henry Ekpe and members of the Electoral Committee chaired by Chief Nkworji, with Gele Agbai as Secretary for conducting a free and fair election that gave birth to a brand new Executive, and promised to carry all members along, adding that his administration is open to advise from all members.

Present to witness the event was the chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalist NUJ, Imo State Council, Chief Chris Akaraonye, and Imo State Chairlady of Association of Nigeria Women of Journalists, NAWOJ, Dorathy Nnaji, (PHD) and Security Personnel.

The new elected chairman later feted all those present as a mark of appreciation and reception.