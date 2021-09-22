CORRIGENDUM

Trumpeta regrets the error carried in our sports page of August 30th, 2021 edition with the caption, “Ex -Heartland Boss, Bash Applauds NNIM Members In UK For Brotherly Love, …As Morgan Weds Heartthrob In Manchester”.

We erroneously wrote that Nzuko Ndi Imo Manchester NNIM, was formerly known as Imo Kultural and Welfare Union IKWU and now known as NNIM, whereas they are two distinctive bodies and IKWU never metamorphosed into NNIM.

We sincerely regret any harm this may have caused.

Signed:

Editor