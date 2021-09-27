Nzeruo Extols Uzodinma’s Quest For Massive Infrastructure Development •Drums Support For Governor

By Onyekachi Eze

A Commissioner representing Oru East Local Government, in the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, Hon Nkenna Nzeruo has expressed satisfaction over Governor Hope Uzodinma’s resilience towards the infrastructural development across Imo State.

He made the eulogy last week, following the inspection of many ongoing projects across the oil producing communities of Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, and Oru East LGA.

The Managing Director of the Commission, Chief Charles Orie, in company of some ISOPADEC Commissioners and staff had toured round all the ongoing projects in ensuring total compliance to the deal of agreement signed, which bordered on standard construction and time consciousness.

In a parley with newsmen over the weekend, Hon Nzeruo attributed all the successes to God, who has been manifesting himself through Governor Uzodinma’s niche for Leadership excellence.

He stated that unlike the old norm associated with past administrations where no such construction work were witnessed even at the ISOPADEC communities, Governor Uzodinma’s desires in seeing that every nook and cranny of Imo State wear a new look were never played down, but rather, are tirelessly being actualized.

Hon Nzeruo who represented Oru East State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly in the 8th House, disclosed that the ongoing projects were not only people oriented, but would solve many needs of the people.

He asserted that projects like hospitals/health centres, schools, portable borehole facilities, passable Roads, among others are necessity of life, hence, thumbed up for the Governor for his vision and trajectory in putting the masses interest at heart.

Further commending Uzodinma, Nzeruo disclosed that some of the projects embarked on by the 3R administration within the shortest period of time in office have been completed and commissioned, while others are still under completion.

The APC chieftain of Oru East LGA greeted the Governor’s capacity in giving Imo people the desired good governance they yearned for many years, which was made manifest with the recent commissioning of projects by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the same vein, Hon Nkenna Nzeruo extended gratitude to the ISOPADEC Managing Director, Chief Charles Orie, and the Board Chairman, Eze Prof. Dele Amuzienwa Odigbo, revealing that if not for their coordination and perseverance in working with the tenets and directives of the Governor, there may not have been such solid projects, talk more of inspection across the ISOPADEC communities of Imo.

While reaffirming confidence on them, he explained the need to continue working in tandem with the State Government, and for the overall interest of Ndi Imo.

However, Nzeruo charged all Imolites at home and in diaspora, Leaders of thought, opinion moulders and all relevant stakeholders to close ranks, support and work with the present Government in other to thrive in her robust activities, programs and policies.

“The beauty of democracy is the ability to have a reasonable opposition. Governor Uzodinma is a due process man, he has shown severally that he welcomes good ideas that would move the State forward. Destructive criticisms won’t do us any good, than to support wisely and constructively. Imo is our own, we can’t afford to destroy it”, he said.

For the ISOPADEC host communities, Nzeruo charged them to be vigilant and protect any Government projects sited in their places, rather than assisting external bodies in vandalizing them, as well as giving the contractors an enabling environment.

The Oru East representative in ISOPADEC once more reassured other communities under the commission whose projects are yet to commence to exercise patience, reiterating that in accordance to the Governor’s mandate, no community or LGA will be left un-visited, as it runs in batches.