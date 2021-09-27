Finally Residents Of Owerri Ignore Mondays Sit at Home Order



By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The residents of Imo State has finally Ignored the sit -at -home order formally given by the IPOB group proscribed by the Federal government of Nigeria.

The sit-at -home order which lasted about (3 )months seems to have finally come to a stop on Mondays as residents of Owerri, the state capital has stopped observing the exercise for their normal life.

It could be recalled that before now, both private companies and government agencies in Owerri the state capital do not come out on Mondays due to fear of the unknown gun men who hid on the influence of IPOB to destroy things belonging to residents of the State.

According to some people who spoke to Trumpeta newspaper said, lots of things were achieved and also lost during the exercise, as they called on relevant authorities to look into the plight of those agitating for freedom.

They also advised government at all levels to have the interest of those whom they are called to lead at heart.