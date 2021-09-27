Okorocha, Araraume Set To Torpedo Uzodinma In Imo APC

A new round of supremacy battle for the soul of Imo State chapter of the APC is in the offing as the factions resume struggle in the State.

Recall that Imo State arm of the APC has been in turmoil following rise of factions under the control of the different leaders.

So far, two major factions exist. While there is a group now incharge, known as CampHope in alliance with the Coalition forces are loyal to governor, Hope Uzodinma, former governor Rochas Okorocha, newly appointed Chairman of NNPC Board, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and few of the House of Reps members believe in the State leadership of sacked Dan Nwafor.

The battle became pronounced when the Nwafor led exco and backers like Okorocha and Araraume overlooked the recent APC membership Revalidation exercise, on the premise that chance should be given to the sacked Nwafor Exco to return to office and conduct the program.

Trumpeta learnt that the absence of Okorocha and sympathizers, from the membership revalidation program, kept them away from the concluded ward and LGA congresses.

With the State Congress remaining, there are plans by Okorocha and Araraume to stage a comeback action into the mainstream of the party.

This plot is fuelled by the recent appointment of Araraume, Chairman of NNPC Board as well as pronounced visit of Okorocha to Buhari in Aso Rock, Abuja.

It was surprising that Okorocha who was absent during the September 8 visit of Buhari gained private audience with the Head of State latter, while Araraume’s job came also.

Going by the developments, Trumpeta further gathered that Araraume’s appointment and Okorocha’s visit to Buhari have rekindled the rivalry between Okorocha/Araraume and Uzodinma.

Unconfirmed reports have it that the Okorocha/Araraume faction are making serious advances to recapture the APC structure from Uzodinma using powerful forces in Abuja.

It was however gathered that through the links traceable to the Presidency, approach is being made to ensure Uzodinma loses grip of the party control in the state to allow them come up.

Grapevine resources further revealed that despite not involved in the Ward and LGA congresses of Imo, a window of opportunity is being created to ensure both Okorocha and Araraume have inputs in the formation of the new state exco.

A source in the party’s national office confirmed that there would be a compromise that will see Okorocha and Araraume exercise controlling force of the state exco where only Uzodinma will not dictate the pace.

The source further revealed that the Court action instituted by sympathizers of the sacked Nwafor exco may be used to quash whatever structure Uzodinma has put in place before now for a fresh arrangement.