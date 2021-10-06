Middle-Aged Woman Arrested For Buying Twins In Imo After Faking Pregnancy

The Imo State Police Command on Tuesday arrested a 55-year-old woman, Mrs.Chinyere Ohanyere, popularly known as Madam Chichi, for allegedly buying a set of twins.

According to a report monitored on line by Trumpeta, Ohanyere was arrested at Graceland Estate, Owerri following a tip-off.

The suspect who reports say is a native of Oguta Local Government Area, allegedly pretended to have given birth to the twins on September 3 at Irete in Owerri West LGA of Imo State.

Continuing, the source further said the suspect was apprehended alongside an alleged accomplice, Adaeze Ohanyere and one other person, while the twins, a boy and girl were recovered.

“The operatives of the command got a tip-off, stormed her house and arrested them. She claimed she gave birth to the twins on September 3 at Irete.

“But when she was subjected to medical examination, it was discovered that she wasn’t delivered of the twins. She bought the kids.”

The children had been taken to an orphanage for proper care while the police are on the trail of the kids’ seller, according to the source.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Michael Abattam, confirmed the incident.

The case has been referred to the Magistrate Court of Imo State where the accused is standing trial for alleged child trafficking.

The case has been adjourned to 6 and 7 October 2021 at Magistrate Court 3 in Owerri for continuation of the trial.