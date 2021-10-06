Confusion Over Killing Of DSS Operative In Imo . Kinsmen Worry, Suspect Foul Play

Discordant tunes from different angles are trailing the reported death of a personnel of the Department of the State Service, DSS, in Owerri, Imo State, even as his kinsmen are said to be uncomfortable with the details surrounding the demise.

Report of the death of the operative named Prince Nwachinaemere Ezemuonye Ozuzu, arising from a gunshot, filtered in on Monday, thereby causing ripples in his Umuoye, Irete, Owerri West LGA community of the state.

Though, Trumpeta is yet to get a true account of how the DSS personnel who was on official duty before he was killed as both the police and his organization are yet to make official statement, there are various version of how he lost his life. While initial information has it that he may have been killed by unknown gunmen wrecking havoc in some parts of the SouthEast after DSS operatives were mobilized to Anambra, following the attack of their facilities at Nnewi. Later reports said it was an accidental discharge case. Part of the earlier reports even alleged that it was police gunshots.

Trumpeta investigation however revealed that while in an operation to arrest a suspect by the DSS at a location, the deceased who operated as a driver was reportedly hit severally by bullets arising from accidental discharge before he died.

The reports of how he died are not going down well with the family and kinsmen who not only suspect foul play but demanding for proper exclamation concerning the cause of his death according to what the newspaper gathered.

When our reporter visited Irete community that also houses DSS office in Owerri, the issue has become topic of discussion with the residents speaking in hushed tones about the circumstances surrounding the death.

No resident or kinsman was willing to speak to Trumpeta on official capacity as they only demanded for proper explanation on the matter.