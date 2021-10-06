Tragedy Hits Uzodinma .How Trailer Driver Killed Front Convoy Driver On Okigwe-Enugu After Stakeholders Meeting

Tears and sorrow have filled Imo State Government House, Owerri at the moment as the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma and support staff are in mournful mood over the death of one of the convoy drivers, (names withheld).

Trumpeta learnt that one of the front riders in the convoy who used power bikes to lead the convoy of the governor met his untimely death during official duty.

According to the information available to the newspaper, the late rider was ahead of the convoy while the governor and delegation were returning from Enugu to Owerri at the end of the South East stakeholders meeting held in Enugu.

An eye witness account has it that a killer happy trailer driver at the Lokpanta area of Abia State ran into the rider and killed him instantly.

Trumpeta was further informed that on noticing that the victim and his bike crashed after he fell down, the trailer driver sped off to escape but was later apprehended by security operatives in the convoy of the governor who went after him.

The damaged bike and deceased convoy rider was picked and taken to Owerri where the corpse was deposited to a mortuary in Owerri.

Efforts to speak to government officials on the matter proved abortive as Trumpeta learnt that the incident shocked both the governor and his aides who were part of the convoy train from Enugu.