Covid 19 Panic: Uzodinma Orders Compulsory Vaccine For Appointees, Govt Workers

By Okey Alozie

In apparent bid to curb the menace of the ravaging dreaded disease called Covid -19 in Imo, the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has declared that in no distance time everybody living in the state will be forced to take Covid-19 vaccine.

The Governor made this declaration in a public function held recently at Heroes square, Owerri. According to him, everybody living in the state must present his or her evidence of Covid-19 vaccination as those who did not take the vaccine will not do business with the government at all. Recall that last week Imo came tops in the chart of new Covid infection in Nigeria and few days ago, it also placed fourth among those with new infections.

Speaking at the function, the Governor expressed displeasure over the rejection and refusal of many Imolites to take the vaccine now, adding that now, it is going to be mandatory and compulsory to all government appointees and workers.

The government Trumpeta was informed may disengage civil servants from work if they refuse to show evidence that they have taken the vaccine and appointees with apathy to the preventive measure risk sack.

A good number of workers at Imo Secretariat Owerri who got this information are now living fear according to findings.

Many are planning secretly on how to bolt away and hide any day the health officers will come for the Covid 19 vaccine at government establishment.

Reason for the refusal of many workers to take the vaccine could not be ascertained but may not be unconnected to mistaken belief in the public for a about the unknown consequences of the vaccine.

The Governor, during his Independence speech cleared the air by saying that the vaccine is only for protection and not meant to harm anybody. He disabused minds of the people on it.

He revealed that all his appointees, his wife and himself have already taken the vaccine without fear and nothing bad happened to them since they took the vaccine. Uzodinma maintained that if he and his wife can take the vaccine who else will refuse to take it.

The Governor advised Imolites to consider it necessary as a matter of urgency to go and take the vaccine for their own good.