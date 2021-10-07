Umunachi Youth Association Breathes Good Life, As Maiden Exco Takes Oath of Office

A new order has been restored in Umunachi village, Osuama Autonomous Community, Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State, as the maiden executive members of the youth body was sworn to duty on October 2 at the Civic hall of Ewuru Development Union, while hosting Umunachi general meeting.

The election which took place on September 30 at Umunachi Nkwo market, produced Charles Ogu as the Youth Leader and Kelechi Nnadiekwe as the Youth Deputy Leader. They were sworn in alongside other executives by the parent body, Umunachi Development Union, UDU.

Chief Gerald Onye, UDU President General, Congratulated the body and urged the youths to give a supporting hand to the parent body instead of clashing with them for any whatsoever reason. He urged aggrieved persons to be sportsmen and submit whatever grievances to the appropriate body than resorting to violence.

Chief Onye thanked the body for the rich campaign that put Umunachi on the spot light among other neighbouring communities. He assured the youths that the mother body will give them every support to succeed hence it is formed for the purpose of strengthening the bond that exists among Umunachi people.

Similarly, Chief Sir Emeka Alams, a community leader, congratulated the youth body and the leaders for coming together to elect their leaders. He preached for unity among the youths while promising that the next election will be more transparent while admitting that the first one has some lapses. He urged youths to rally round Charles Ogu led executives and take Umunachi to another level.

Speaking to Trumpeta Newspaper shortly after his inauguration, Charles Ogu who is popularly known as Chaz Don, thanked God Almighty for electing him to lead the youth body through a peaceful means.

“My first priority is to unite our people to be under the same fold. I have initiated a healing process as a result of issues that arose from the election so that we can be on the same page because I can’t do it alone.” Charles stated.

Outlining his expectations, he said that he wants to liberate the youths by giving them good orientation, empower the unemployed youths through a youth empowerment fund that he will initiate and link them to the state level among other meaningful promises. He affirmed that he won’t disappoint the youths because he has been doing these things for a while and has the connection to reach out to privileged citizens of Umunachi to support in executing the projects.

Charles Ogu is happily married with five children and deals in business of importation and exportation of goods. He is a youth leader that has served in many capacities and travelled round the globe.

Other leaders that emerged from the election includes: Dike John Obinna for Secretary-General; Kingsley Ekejiuba for Assistant Secretary-General and Basil Uwaoma as Financial Secretary. Others include Henry Okechukwu Akanno for Treasurer; Mbamara Achonye for PRO and Donatus Chimezie for Chief Provost. Their tenure term will last from 2021 to 2024.