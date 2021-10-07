State Exco Congress: Ex Speaker, Dikeocha, Iyk Njoku, Nlemigbo Others For State Chairman .Okigwe Zone Kicks, Profile Possible Aspirants

As the race for who leads Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC hots up ahead the state congress scheduled for the meddle of this month, speculations are rife that three top politicians from the state chapter are tipped to grab the position.

At the moment, Trumpeta learnt exclusively that apart from Prince Marcon Nlemigbo who is reported to be interested to continue as elected chairman after serving as caretaker chairman, two top APC members from Mbaise clan are also tipped to occupy the position.

It was gathered that former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Godfrey Dikeocha and his Aboh Mbaise kinsman, Dr Iyk Njoku are in the frontline seat for consideration.

Nlemigbo who is from Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA is said to be hoping to get the support of Uzodinma to continue, by considering his roles during the last elections and efforts he made that sustained the tempo of the court case that later became favourable at the supreme court stage.

Party sources informed this newspaper that the coming of Nlemigbo during the critical moments of the 2019 election may entice Uzodinma to allow him continue.

Though, majority of the current state exco caretaker committee members are reported not to be favourably disposed to having Nlemigbo continue due to certain reasons but the seasoned politician reported to be exploiting all avenues to have his way through in the race.

An ally of the governor and strong member of the Camp Hope political family, Dr Njoku is tipped to be the chairman based on his affinity with Uzodinma and Mbaise background if Nlemigbo is knocked out.

Trumpeta was also informed that the choice of Dr Njoku is not only to weaken the Mbaise force for PDP but also ensure a diehard and trusted ally of the governor is incharge.

Same conditions that necessitated the choice of Njoku is applicable to the name of Dikeocha . Though Dikeocha was of the PDP before finding his way to APC after the Supreme Court judgment , this newspaper got tips that he has been a bossom pal of Uzodinma and relates well with him in Abuja irrespective of party affiliation.

Sources further revealed that the movement of the former Speaker who represented Aboh Mbaise in the House 1999 to 2003 was predicated on his personal relationship with Uzodinma.

Having failed to grab any political position since Uzodinma came on board, there are predications that the state party chairman has been reserved for Dikeocha and the governor was waiting for the state congress to make it a reality.

Trumpeta however learnt that people of Okigwe zone are also interested in the chairmanship position based on the fact that it is the turn of the senatorial district to produce the member one party man.

Top flight politicians from the zone are said to be meeting on the ways to be allowed to produce the chairmanship candidate as the opposing PDP has the party chairman from the zone.

It was further gathered that leaders have also started shopping for zone to match the requirements expected from a party chairman who will have the capacity to steer the ship of the party.