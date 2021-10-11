Biafra/IPOB: Opara Evans Maduabuchi Declared Wanted

Indications are rife that Opara Evans Maduabuchi of Ngali,Logara in Ngor Okpala LGA of Imo State is on the run after he may have been declared wanted by security agencies in the state in the South East part of the Nigeria.

In view of the precarious situation in Igboland where Opara hails from, especially in Imo State his home state now where security agencies are not only killing suspected members of the seized Nnamdi Kanu led group but in dire manhunt for members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, the victim is believed to have escaped abroad to avoid either been killed or arrested by rampaging security agencies.

Even as there is intensive search for Opara’s whereabout by security agencies, the families, sources revealed are still confused where he may have ran to as a result of the unpleasant conditions at the home front occasioned by security agencies threat and reckless arrests which most times lead to death.