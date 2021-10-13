2019 Guber Election Re-echoes I Remain A Popular Elected Imo Governor, Says Ihedioha

By Onyekachi Eze

The echoes of the 2019 governorship election in Imo State is yet to rest as Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has again claimed he was the winner despite the final judgment of the Supreme Court in Imo State that threw him overboard.

Recall that at the end of the election, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declare Ihedioha of the PDP and was sworn in as Governor of Imo State on May 29, 2019.

After seven months in office having scaled the Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal, he was unable to cross that of the Supreme Court which declared Senator Hope Uzodinmma of the APC eventual winner.

However, the issue of who won came to the front burner again when Ihedioha who had hitherto been quiet about his ouster opened up again on the matter.

The event was a book launch of a seasoned journalist and politician from Imo State, Dr Amanze Obi in Abuja.

Apparently disgusted by the approach of the Kano State governor, who was unable to recognize him during protocols among the pack of top politicians present at the occasion, Ihedioha while taking the Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje to cleaners was of the view that he was the popularly elected governor of Imo State.

Speaking at the Amanze Obi book launch at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, on Tuesday, reacting to Abdullahi Ganduje’s discourteous gesture of failing to count his name among dignitaries present, insisted that he was the one duly elected as Governor by the people of Imo.

Trumpeta gathered from online reports that Ganduje in his address recognized most dignitaries present, except Ihedioha thereby forcing the Mbaise born politician to make ill remarks about him.

Unsettled by the action, Ihedioha went further to say, “When Governor Ganduje made his address, he chose not to recognize Emeka Ihedioha. I wasn’t disturbed. It only confirmed what I know. I am sure it confirmed what all of you know: Governor Ganduje belong to the class that is convenient to say but won’t admit that I was the man popularly elected as the governor of Imo state by Imo people. The facts are sacred and history remains history. Our actions in life remain historical and there is nothing we can do about them.

“Governor Ganduje knew when I was Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and we interfaced. As governors, we shared the Economic Council together and he was aware that I won my election resoundingly but he knew what happened”.

The former number 6th citizen of Nigeria further enthused, “Governor Ganduje, I pray that God will give you the courage one day to confess and ask for atonement. Only truth can set us free.”