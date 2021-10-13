Tension In Ngor Okpala As Herdsmen Invade LGA Over Disappearance Of Colleague

Inhabitants of Umuneke, Nguru, Umakabia, and other Communities in Ngor Okpala LGA Imo State have vacated their homes following the fear of the unknown and invasion of the area by alleged Herdsmen in search of their colleague said to be missing.

Trumpeta learnt that security operatives have taken over some of the communities in the Council Area to restore peace, and even as many residents are still in hiding.

Trumpeta learnt that the crisis was caused by a clash between some Herdsmen and Sand Drillers at Umuneke River, the Headquarter of Ngor Okpala LGA.

An eye witness who spoke to Trumpeta said trouble started when a Herdsman was leading his cows towards the River, where Sand Drillers exhibit their Sands for sale.

Therefore, the alleged Herdsman was cautioned not to go to the Sand Area, as the Cows will scatter the drilled sands already on the ground.

The Herdsman was alleged to have resisted any attempt to stop him from leading his Cows to the River area, at which he pulled a knife and attacked one of the Sand Drillers and inflicted serious wound on him which led him bleeding profusely. The Sand Driller is said to be a native of Akwa Ibom State.

However, on sighting the damage done, the Herdsman was said to have ran into Ngor Okpala High School, Umuneke, but was pursued by some Sand Drillers who caught the Herdsman and beat him and took him away.

However, on Tuesday, some Herdsmen invaded the area demanding for the whereabout of their colleague. Escorted by some Security Operatives who engaged in massive arrest of Sand Drillers, Tipper Drivers, or whoever was within the River the Herdsman allegedly threatened mayhem if their colleague was not provided.

As at the time of writing this story, the Umuneke River is deserted, as the whereabout the missing Herdsman is still unknown.

However, a security man who spoke to Trumpeta at Umuneke said that they have taken over the matter of finding the Herdsman as well as restoring normalcy in the Area.

When Trumpeta contacted Ngor Okpala TC Chairman, Mayor Obinna Nweke, his phone rang repeatedly without any reply.

But a source from the LGA Headquarter, Umuneke, who works with the TC Chairman said Nweke has swung into action, as he pleaded for calm among the masses, the Herdsmen, the Sand Drillers and Security Operatives.