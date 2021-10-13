All Eyes On Uzodinma As Race For APC State Exco Offices Hots Up .Serving Caretaker Committee Members Seek Return

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma will definitely be the man of the moment in the State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, as the congress for party to elect state executive members hold this weekend.

After a halt in the congresses, the state version after the LGA and ward processes will hold on Saturday October 16, 2021 at the Heroes Square complex, New-Owerri.

As at the time of this report, Trumpeta information dragnet cannot reveal the true identities of the contestants for the various positions.

This newspaper learnt that officials and members of the APC in the state are reported to be waiting for directives from Government House, Owerri where Senator Uzodinma is incharge.

It would be recalled that in the previous exercises, the inputs of the state governor were very crucial to the composition of the ward and LGA excos already concluded. Apart from having his trusted allies and lieutenants produce the ward list of executives, the governor was alleged to have asked for reservation of the statutory six slots in all the 27 LGA excos. During the LGA Congresses, an agreement for consensus candidate for 21 positions was reached by the apex leaders but that of six statutory offices were reserved for the number one citizen of the state and state leader.

Further information from the party has it that the absence of the governor in the state and partial stay in Owerri in the past few weeks frustrated the meeting of party leadership ahead the State congress. Before the state congress, it is believed that Uzodinma as usual will meet the key players of the party to five tune arrangements.

Part of the arrangements, inside source from the party revealed, is the usual adoption of a concensus candidate whereby there would be anointed persons endorsed by the governor for each of the positions.

Further to the authority of the governor to anoint candidates is the desire of the members of the party caretaker committee at the state level retaining positions as elected state executive members.

Reliable sources revealed that many of those serving as state caretaker committee members are deeply interested in continuing in offices as elected exco.