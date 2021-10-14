Aftermath Of Withdrawal Of Case: Fate Of Imo Suspended Lawmakers Unknown

By Onyekachi Eze

Irrespective of their quick action to discontinue with a Court case against their suspension, uncertainty still surrounds the reconsideration of the sanctioned members by the Leadership of the 9th Imo House of Assembly led by Speaker Paul Emeziem.

Recall that the suspended Lawmakers on the 5th of October, 2021, got a judgment from the Federal High Court Owerri, that struck out the Law suit instituted in their favour by a Lawyer, Barr. Kingdom Okere.

The withdrawal act was however suspected to be a planned decoy by the affected Lawmakers to seek another peaceful means for reconsideration.

Trumpeta Newspaper exclusively learnt that despite their withdrawal from the case as a means of settlement, nothing positive has been heard from the leadership of the House in consideration of their cases.

As the reconvention of the House is fast approaching, there is no sign that a reprieve is on the way for the suspended members.

While the House Leadership had affirmed their participation in reporting adequately to the Appeal Committee headed by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, nothing has been said either secretly or openly about their reinstatement.