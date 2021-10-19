Again, Imo Deputy Speaker Commissions Two Ultra Modern Markets in Abba, Abajah Towns •Offers Traders Financial Support

By Onyekachi Eze

In living up to his promises for effective representation, upliftment of humanity and development of his constituency, the Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu has single-handedly built and commissioned ultra modern Nkwoebu Abba, and Nwaorie Okpu Abajah prosperity markets in Nwangele LGA of the State.

The two respective markets were commissioned on Friday, October 15, 2021 , inline with the shared prosperity mantra of His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The two markets, Trumpeta Newspaper learnt were said to be the most strategic markets in Nwangele LGA.

Believed to had been neglected by successive Governments, Legislators, Political Leaders, hence the intervention by Rt. Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu to alleviate the sufferings of the market traders.

Earlier in his remarks, the Deputy Speaker who couldn’t hide his satisfaction for putting smiles on the faces of his constituents, said it was his primary responsibility aside making laws and supporting some laws that will be of great benefit to his constituents and Imo in general.

Further appreciating Nwangele people for finding him worthy to represent them at the Imo State House of Assembly, the elated Lawmaker assured to do more.

He asserted that as a selfless politician with their interest at heart, he will not relent from doing more for the progress and development of the LGA.

Relatively, Rt. Hon Iwuanyanwu described Governor Hope Uzodimma as a pace setter and empowerment Governor.

He said “When I told the Governor that I was going to build the market, he said this market will be incomplete without empowering the market women.

“On this note today, over 100 market women will be beneficiaries of this empowerment program as a support and a booster for their various businesses”.

He encouraged his constituents to always give support to Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration.

Mr Capacity as fondly called charged both the traders and host communities ensure a healthy, serene atmosphere, while warning against the dangers of road side trading.

Handling the commissioning proper, the Chief of Staff to Imo State Government, Chief Nnamdi Anyaehie commended Iwuanyanwu for keeping to his campaign promises made to his people, positing that his quality representation laced with genuine generosity speaks volume.

He urged all and sundry present to support him for a more Prosperous Nwangele, as well as to the State Government.

Notably, the people of Nwangele were not missing in action as they trooped out en masse to witness the epoch making ceremony.

Dignitaries present at the occasion include; wife of the Deputy Speaker, Lady Shirley Iwuanyanwu, House of Assembly members messrs; Hon Chiji Collins, Eddy Obinna, Uju Onwudiwe, Kanayo Onyemaechi.

Others include; Nze Chinasa Nwaneri (SA Special Duties), Chief Dr Batos Nwadike (SA Political), Barr Enyinnaya Onuegbu (former Commissioner for Lands), Hon Tanana Biaduo (former SA Water Resources), His Royal Highness, the clergy, President Generals, Town Union Presidents, Youth bodies, market men and women.

Beaming with smiles, the traders heaped thanks and offered prayers to the Lawmaker who they described as God sent.