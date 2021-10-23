Congress: Not Yet Uhuru For Ebere, New Imo APC Exco .As Opposing Factions Kick, Petition Abuja

By Okey Alozie

Despite been declared winners after Imo APC state congress, the new executive committee members of the party cannot go home to say hurray as the national caretaker committee of the party is yet to officially ratify their emergence. Trumpeta learnt that inspite of their inauguration by a member of the state organizing committee and Attorney general of the state and commissioner of justice Barr COC Akaolisa it cannot be said to Uhuru to the Macdonald Ebere led state working committee.

It was gathered that the state congress is yet to be confirmed and recognized by the party’s leadership in Abuja.

Trumpeta exclusively learnt from party sources that the attempt to get the new state exco inaugurated at the party’s office located along Okigwe road few days ago failed.

The newspaper was informed that there is likelyhood that the state congress has been faulted, and therefore, no inauguration will take place until disturbing issues are settled.

Moreover, the Ebere led exco can only be operational after the appeal committee from Abuja set up to come and look into issues arising from the state congress ends their job.

Information further revealed that the aggrieved factions who felt cheated by Camp Hope group have stormed Abuja with petitions, complaining against the congress.

It could be recalled that many Leaders of Imo APC protested heavily when the voice vote was conducted during the state congress that took place last Saturday in Owerri.