Fear As Imo Turns “One Week, One Tragedy State” .Unknown Gunmen Used Bomb To Attack Our Station – Police . Soldiers vs Community Clash Claim Lives, Property Destroyed in Izombe .Two Monarchs Killed In Njaba Council After Gunmen Strike . Etekwuru Egbema in flames After Friction With Security Agencies.

Going by chronology of recent events in Imo state in the past few weeks, there is fear in minds of residents over what would happen in the new and coming weeks.

Imo has been in the news for the past three weeks over unpleasant reasons which has hitherto uploaded a fear mentality in the minds of the people.

Trumpeta can recall that this October alone, disdainful scenarios have been created which led to deaths of people and destruction of property in some parts of the state. The sequence of the unsavoury incidents which occur every week can invariably make Imo to be branded “One Week, One Tragedy State”

Since the outbreak of violence in the state beginning with the Orlu crisis of late 2020 and attack on Imo Correctional Facility center in Owerri as well as the State Police Command headquarters attributed to Unknown Gunmen, security agencies allege to be agents of the IPOB/ESN, insecurity has enveloped the state.

Pockets of violence have been witnessed until recently it has become a weekly affair.

This newspaper’s record reveals that before the end of the first week of October, Aborshi Autonomous Communities of Izombe, Oguta LGA boiled with two soldiers and many civilians reported dead. Property worth millions of naira also destroyed prompting the governor who was away when the incident happened on arrival moved to the community to assess the carnage.

Before the dust raised by the Izombe crisis could rest, it was the turn of Njaba local government where two traditional rulers met their untimely deaths after staccato of gunshots boomed at the council headquarters, Nnenasa.

Reports available to Trumpeta have it that while the monarchs drawn from the various autonomous communities met at the council headquarters, Nnenasa, Unknown Gunmen found their way in and opened fire on them thereby killing two instantly leaving few others injured with bullet wounds.

As condemnations trail the unfortunate incident while police and the council Interim Management Committee, IMC Chairman trade words over notification for the meeting, Etewkuru in Egbema LGA of the state had its own share of the “One Week, One Tragedy”

Reports have it that again a clash between security agencies and some elements in Etewkuru, Egbema led to another killing and massive destruction in the community.

Though police is yet to release official statement on what transpired, but latest reports have it that the residents have deserted the community due to insecurity.

People of Imo are apprehensive of what would happen next in the coming weeks considering the tensed situation in the state.