PDP Nat Sec Post: Tough Hurdle For Samdaddy Anyanwu As Two Anambra Aspirants Show Interest, Pick Forms

A frontline politician from Imo State and one of the PDP leaders, Senator SamDaddy Anyanwu cannot go home and sleep for now awaiting for the National convention day to be confirmed the national secretary of the party.

Anyanwu who represented Owerri zone in the senate 2015-2019 had been earlier tipped and endorsed to become the new scribe of the party ahead the convention scheduled for this weekend.

The Senator was endorsed by PDP governors and other stakeholders from the zone after the sharing formula for positions indicate South East zone will produce the position of National Secretary.

Despite the new collaboration between Anyanwu and forces in the Imo State chapter who proved bookmakers wrong to back the ambition of the Ikeduru born politician, Trumpeta can reveal that it may not be a smooth sail for him.

From what Trumpeta learnt, two other aspirants from Anambra State picked and returned forms for the position of National Secretary making it difficult for Anyanwu to be returned unopposed easily.

Initial reports Trumpeta heard was that Anyanwu would be returned unopposed based on the consensus adoption handed to him by the governors and stakeholders of the party in the South East. What further gave the hint that the former member of the Imo State House of Assembly was at spitting distance to the position was the back up from the state where those who would have kicked against his adoption have reportedly declared interest to support him.

However, it is not going to be a free gateway for Anyanwu into the office as Cyril. D.Maduabum and Chief (Barr) Okey Mica-Aroh, both from Anambra state are also in the race.

Even as latest reports have it that Mua-Aroh has been disqualified to run for the position, Cyril D. Maduabum is still on and has been regarded as a potential challenger to the emergence of Anyanwu.

Trumpeta learnt that Maduabum is enjoying the support of those not disposed to the dictates of PDP governors and South East Stakeholders advancing Anyanwu’s case.