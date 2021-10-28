Ahead Plenary Resumption Uncertainty In Imo Assembly Over Controversial Supplementary Budget .Case Of Suspended Six Members

By Onyekachi Eze

All eyes will definitely be on members of the Imo State House of Assembly as the State Legislature resumes plenary session today.

The House had met last week after break arising from long adjournment before adjourning to Thursday 28th October, 2021.

Ahead the resumption, several issues have been bothering the Lawmakers which may be the focus of the plenary session.

Before now, the issue of the report of the ad-hoc committee set up to look into the case of suspended Lawmakers was been awaited.

Recall that about five months ago, six members were suspended when the Speaker, Rt. Hon Paul Emeziem accused them of “unparliamentary conduct”.

Their case was referred to a Committee mandated to present report before the House. Months have passed without a report as the House adjourned on several cases without hearing the report.

Trumpeta learnt that the issue of the suspended six; namely Honourables Uche Ogbuagu, Kennedy Ibeh, Dominic Ezerioha, Anyadike Nwosu, Philip Ejiogu, and Michael Onyemaechi Njoku will be at the front burner of discussion on resumption.

Our correspondent monitoring development in this regard disclosed that the matter was in the Order Paper of the House when they met last and adjourned to today.

A report of the Order Paper business will see the members discuss the matter.

There is likelihood that a reprieve may be on the way for the suspended six after they withdrew from a Court matter seeking to challenge their disqualification.

Trumpeta had earlier gathered that after meeting party leaders to seek a return, the sanctioned Lawmakers withdrew from Court as part of conditions handed them to earn a reprieve.

The future of the suspended six in the Imo State House of Assembly will depend on the outcome of the ad-hoc committee under the headship of the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu.

Similarly, complaints greeting the recent approval of #31b supplementary budget to the Governor by the members will also give the Assembly Lawmakers an attention.

Since about seven Lawmakers reportedly met at the Speaker’s residence to approve the budget, questions than answers have been trailing the legislative exercise.

Reactions over lack of quorum and legal implications of meeting at the Speaker’s house has become a fresh challenge the Lawmakers need to redress and clear.

Trumpeta was further informed that the resumption day will be a veritable avenue for House members to react on the matter.