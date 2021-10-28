Imo APC Members Shake, As Appeal Committee Hits Owerri

Uneasy air is blowing across the Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC at the moment.

The reason for the disturbing scene is the coming of the Appeal Committee of the party to have another look at the state congress organized two weeks ago.

Imo APC was one of the state chapters that had a congress which produced Hon Macdonald Kelechi Ebere as chairman while others emerged State Exco officers and that of State Working Committee.

Trumpeta findings have it that the conduct of the state congress and emergence of a state exco was not concluded without complaints from a section of party faithful in the state who complained of improper procedure.

Based on the complaints which appeared to be universal in all the state chapters, the national caretaker working committee set up Appeal Committees in line with the constitution of the party. The Appeal Committee was inaugurated on Thursday last week at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Trumpeta learnt that the coming of the Appeal Committee has already triggered off fear among the party officials, especially the newly elected officials over reports that some aggrieved elements within the party sent petitions to the national office against the process that brought them.

It was also learnt that the other faction not in line with the leadership of the party in the state also kicked against the congress that produced Ebere.

Feelers are high that the former state exco under Dan Nwafor, who were sacked in 2018 before the 2019 governorship election, have persistently argued against any state congress without them in charge.

Tension is high that the Appeal Committee may come up with decisions that may affect the initial outcome of the state congress.