6 Months After Dissolution of State Exco: Uzodinma’s New Commissioners Emerge Next Week .Party Congress Losers May Make List

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the much expect list of commissioners to take charge of the ministries in Imo state shall be announced by Governor Hope Uzodinma next week.

Authoritative sources revealed that the governor for certain obvious reasons refused to make public the list of commissioners after he sacked them since five months ago.

Apart from the desire to appoint new commissioners after the APC congresses, merging of the ministries from 23 to 18 necessitated the delay.

It was learnt that the governor had opted to wait and see the outcome of the congresses before appointing new commissioners. A source in Government House, Owerri revealed that what was uppermost in the mind of the governor before now was selection of those to hold the party structure for him. “ Onwa (Governor Uzodinma) knows what he is doing, hence he chose to appoint commissioners now after the congress” .

Trumpeta however learnt that Uzodinma has the plan to use commissioner position and appointments to compensate those who lost out or aggrieved by the outcome of the congresses.

Also, it was learnt that the bogus ministries forced the governor to reduce the number before appointment.

From what the newspaper further gathered, the governor is ready with the list and would send it to the House of Assembly for confirmation.