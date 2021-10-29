EFCC, ICPC May Query Imo Assembly Members Over N31b Supplementary Approval In Speaker’s House

By Onyekachi Eze

Following the shoddy manner the Imo State House of Assembly recently made approvals for a #31b Supplementary Budget to the Governor of the State for year 2021, and in view of complaints trailing the exercise, there are strong indications anti graft agencies may be in the state to investigate the action of the lawmakers.

This detail is coming even as an outcry from opposition parties have been trailing the approval.

Recall that the lawmakers last week in limited numbers approved the Supplementary Budget for Governor Uzodinma.

Trumpeta reporter who was at the Assembly complex last week observed that on arrival at the Assembly complex on Concorde Hotel road, New Owerri, in the state capital, the lawmakers, six in number moved into the chamber but could not form quorum after the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu left.

The House however due to what Trumpeta learnt was lack of quorum adjourned plenary to 28th October 2021.

Surprisingly, it was learnt that an Approval of #31b Supplementary Budget was granted the governor by the House.

Since this story became public, several condemnations have followed the action of the lawmakers.

Trumpeta further learnt that due to the amount involved and the manner the House Members went about it, it was gathered that the anti graft bodies like the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Crimes Commission, ICPC May move to ascertain what transpired.

Sources revealed that based on the outcry of opposition elements who allege that the approval negated accepted House rules and procedures, the attention of ICPC and EFCC was drawn.

The opposition in the state in several commentaries, especially in the social media suspected foul play in the approval considering that it was not done inside the official chamber of the House and there was no quorum.

While the House complex was abandoned for the Speaker’s House, only seven of the 21-member state legislature were present when the purported approval was granted.

Efforts by the newspaper to get words from the anti graft agencies if they have their eyes on Imo lawmakers over what transpired, proved abortive but a source who didn’t want to be mentioned said that the action of the lawmakers concerning the #31b approval is catching their interest and a probe into what happened is likely to follow.