Nnodumele’s Bill On Making Igbo Language Compulsory In Imo Schools Passed Into Law By State Legislature

By Onyekachi Eze

Good news for Igbo speaking tribe of the country, and residents of Imo State in particular, as a bill seeking to make Igbo Language compulsory across the Schools in the State is passed into Law.

The bill on its committee stage received a robust debate and consideration yesterday, during the plenary session of the Imo State House of Assembly, led by Speaker, Paul Emeziem.

The bill is titled, “A Law to amend Law No.9 of 2010 Law to establish a Centre for Igbo Language, Research and Development for the purpose of promoting, preserving and restoring the use of lgbo Language in Imo State”.

It was chiefly sponsored by the House member representing Orsu State Constituency, Hon. Ekene Nnodumele.

Leading the debate, Hon Nnodumele disclosed that without stringent measures, Igbo Language would go into extinction.

Describing the bill as a public oriented one, the Chief sponsor regretted that children of this generation no longer value the Igbo cultural heritage, rather prefers to imbibe the Western language which is not the major language of Igbos.

“Igbo Language is diminishing on daily basis. Our Children no longer appreciates Igbo as a main language of our people, they prefer speaking English, another man’s language”.

Nnodumele maintained that the bill beams its target on restoring the Igbo culture, promoting the understanding, and appreciating all it represents by organizing lectures, discussions, refresher courses, symposia, exhibitions, performances, demonstrations, quizzes, debates and other cultural and academic activities to further keep lgbo Language alive in the State.

Furthermore, the mouth piece of Orsu LGA in the State parliament recalled that the practice is not only limited to scholars as he captured it as “catch them young”, but will also ensure that traditional institutions and its custodians live up to expectations.

He frowned at a situation where a traditional ruler will be celebrating a new yam festival in English Language, rather than in Igbo as a way of portraying what they represents in the society.

While he said some Igbo monarchs who reside abroad may have been influenced by foreign languages, there is need to call their memory back towards upholding Igbo speaking Culture.

Hon Nnodumele stated, “Speaking Igbo should be our watchword and a rich heritage to uphold. In fact, it’s a prerequisite for some employment in Imo State from now on. Except for Federal Owned Schools, other Imo State owned Schools with Imo State license to operate in the State from pre-nursery, Nursery, Primary, Secondary to Tertiary institutions, Igbo Language is now mandatory”.

I feel delighted that the bill got the necessary support of my esteem colleagues. I am happy that my colleagues saw the need, not just to support. I am hopeful the Governor will do the needful anytime soon”, Hon Nnodumele enthused.

He also revealed that once in a month, the State Lawmakers would be dressing on full Igbo regalia, and have the day’s plenary session in vernacular.

According to him, the Assembly staffers won’t be left out of the new trend.

Similarly, the new Law made a provision for sensitization of all Imo State Indigenes at home and abroad as well as donor Agencies on the need to raise funds for the sustenance of an Igbo centre to be established.

Corporate bodies are encouraged to take part in the norm carved out from the new Law, as part of their Social Corporate Responsibility in Communities where they are sited, to initiate programs and educational activities.

Other function of the Law include the adherence in ensuring that all deliberation in Eze’s Palaces in Imo State is done in Igbo Language.

The Law however awaits Governor’s assent to make it enforceable in the length and breadth of Imo State.

Nnodumele breaks the news as the third Lawmaker since the inauguration of the 9th House in 2019 to have his bill passed into Law.