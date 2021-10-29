Uzodinma, Emeka Nwajuba’s Political Romance Collapses

The seeming political romance that existed between Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and Minister of Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba appears to have nose dived, if Trumpeta findings are anything to be considered.

Moments Uzodinmma was sworn in as the governor of the state following the Supreme Court judgment that sacked Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP, all chieftains of the APC including Nwajiuba came close to him.

The relationship between Uzodinma and Nwajiuba blossomed into political affinity when a gap was opened for a bye election of the Okigwe zone senate where the minister hails from.

Trumpeta was informed that in view of the need to cultivate political marriage with other major stakeholders of the party across other zones, Uzodinma tactically sought the partnership of Nwajiuba in producing the candidate against other opposing forces in the party.

This newspaper has it on good authority that partnership led to the emergence of Senator Frank Ibezim said to be a great ally of the minister against other front runners in the zone like Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, Adanne Chidimma Uwajumogu, Rt Hon Acho Ihim and Hon Chikwem Onuoha.

Backed by Uzodinma and Nwajiuba, Ibezim braced all odds to pick the APC senate ticket and went ahead to win the elections. The same political collabo of the governor and Minister saw Ibezim overcome ferocious legal battle posed by the opponents to be sworn in as Senator of Okigwe zone.

The political marriage that led to the birth of Ibezim as Senator was an indication that Uzodinma and Nwajiuba have rosy political relationship in the fierce battle for who controls the APC Structure in Imo State.

However, the affinity appears to be crashing with the two walking different ways. The cause of the differences, Trumpeta further learnt may not be unconnected to the manner the Congresses of the APC was conducted in Imo State from the ward to the LGA and state levels. Sources revealed that the Minister who was formerly a House of Reps Member for Okigwe South Federal Constituency and had ran for governorship position in the past was reported to be uncomfortable with the manner the Congresses were conducted in the state especially his Okigwe zone locality.

Trumpeta was informed that what further made him keep away from the governor was his inability to ensure his political foot soldiers and followers controlled the APC ward, LGA and State offices.

Trumpeta noticed that across the 27 LGAs, only loyalists of governor Uzodinmma are in charge of the party structure which somehow kept leaders like Nwajiuba outside the party.

Also, the denial of Nwajiuba’s Okigwe zone is another factor that is suspected to have irked the minister to retrace from further political relationship with the governor. The belief in several quarters in the state was that since the governor is from Orlu Zone and Deputy Owerri, equity demands that party chairman comes from Okigwe zone similar to what is obtained in PDP where the party chairman, Chief Charles Ugwu is from Obowo.

Hopes were high that it would be Okigwe zone until Hon Macdonald Ebere of Owerri Municipal became the chairman.

The trend of events during the party congresses was also said to have kept Nwajiuba away from the activities including that of the state party his absence was conspicuously noticed.

Feelers are that a huge crack has been created in the relationship between the two prominent APC politicians from Imo State.