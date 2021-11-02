Aftermath of PDP Convention: Ihedioha, Samdaddy Dance Together During Victory Party

In what appears to be a reconciliation panorama, former governor of Imo State and party leader of the PDP in Imo State alongside the newly elected National secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu,( Samdaddy), on Sunday night, took to the dancing floor together.

The show, which was of great significance to the party members present at the victory party organized in honour of Anyanwu, indicated that Ihedioha and Samdaddy may have resolved any existing political differences between them.

Trumpeta correspondent who was at the venue of the party reports that moments Samdaddy appeared on the stage to make his speech, the sound system rendered songs that took him on the floor dancing. Immediately, he was joined by Ihedioha to dance round and acknowledge cheers from the audience.

The display, reminiscent of the post PDP governorship primaries of 2018 December, is the first for them appearing together in the public after three years.

Ihedioha and Samdaddy were major contenders for the PDP governorship ticket for the 2019 election which was pocketed by former Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps. Samdaddy went to court to challenge Ihedioha’s victory before the Supreme Court struck it out.

This newspaper learnt that a sore relationship existed between the two that even led to the state chapter of the party asking for the suspension of Samdaddy over alleged anti party activities. Though the national then ignored the position of the state chapter by handing him over national assignment on behalf of the party.

Recently, there seems to be a reapproachment between the two following the new position Samdaddy has been elected to occupy.

From the time he was endorsed as the sole candidate of the PDP for the national secretary, Ihedioha in a statement disclosed intention to back him for the position.

It was not surprising for members of the party to see two of them dance on the floor.

Meanwhile, speaking after his election, Samdaddy, expressed that his position As PDP Nat’l Secretary is not to witch-hunt anyone

Anyanwu made this disclosure weekend in Abuja, while addressing Nigerians during a victory dinner party organized on his behalf by concerned PDP bigwigs of South East extractions.

According to him, the major reason for his emergence is to join hands with other members of PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to ensure that Nigeria is aggressively rescued from the maladministration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As National Secretary of the largest political party in Africa, my mission is to genuinely unite everyone together rather than witch-hunt anyone”

“Our party this time will never afford to fail, we must put in our best by giving peace a chance. The evidence of the peace making will start with sincerity of purpose and genuine reconciliation of aggrieved members across Nigeria”

Senator Anyanwu charged PDP faithful to embark on political evangelism to woo more members into the party, assuring them of his willingness in collaboration with his colleagues to inject fresh air that will guarantee victory for the party in 2023.

He further promised a level playing ground for all members of the party, noting that PDP NWC will do their best to accommodate all interests in line with the mandate of rescuing Nigeria.