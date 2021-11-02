Imo LGA Elections Hold March 12, 2022 .ISIEC Releases 30 Days Electoral Notice

By Onyekachi Eze

At last, race for who constitutionally occupies the twenty-seven seats of the Local Government Councils of Imo State hots up, as date for the chairmanship and councillorship elections has been announced.

A public notice to this regard made available by the state electoral umpire, the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC, dated November 1, 2021 and signed by the chairman, Hon Mrs Ugochi .P.Onyeka has slated the election to hold on March 12, 2022.

Exactly four months from today, aspirants would file out to be elected as Executive Chairmen and Councilors, respectively.

The notice reads, “in accordance with subsection I of section 12, schedule iv of the electoral Law No 5 of Imo State, and section 30 (i) of Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), notice is hereby given that Elections into the Local Government Council Chairmanship and Councillorship positions in the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State will hold on Saturday 12th day of March 2022 at 8:00am!!!

It further stated that nomination papers are to be delivered at the commission’s Head office at No 21 Orlu Road Owerri, Imo State.

Recall that Trumpeta had a recent publication informed about a 30 days electoral notice to this regard.

The latest development goes ahead to disclosed that contestants with the ambition would not only commence the purchase of nomination papers but would kick-start silent campaigns.

Also, political parties are expected to file in their candidates ahead of the exercise.

While only few political parties participated in the last LGA election conducted at the finishing point of Governor Rochas Okorocha’s administration, many complaints of dissatisfaction which centered on the manner it was conducted however dominated the outcome.

Recall also that this if successful would be the first election after many years, hence, all eyes are said to be on Governor Hope Uzodinma, especially on how transparent it would be.