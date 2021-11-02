How Orlu Catholic Bishop, Priest, Escapes Kidnappers .As Fear Grips Rev Fathers in Diocese

By Onyekachi Eze

It was by Divine Intervention that the Bishop of Orlu Catholic Diocese, Imo State, Most Rev Dr Augustine Tochukwu Ukwuoma escaped whiskers over the weekend inside the Cathedral.

The Catholic Prelate miraculously escaped suspected abductors at the wee hours of Sunday.

Trumpeta Newspaper reliably gathered that men of the underworld broke into the Bishop’s House for reason yet to be fully ascertained.

Aside the destruction of burglary windows and doors to penetrate inside the bedroom of the Catholic Leader in the Orlu Diocese, they destroyed a lot while trying to have their way into the apartment.

Irrespective of the security guards, how the assailants gained entry into the Bishop’s House remain a mystery.

However, mystery as it sounds, His Lordship, Bishop Ukwuoma, his secretaries and Diocesan Staffers were unhurt.

Information scooped by this Newspaper revealed that luck ran out of the hoodlums when security operatives intercepted and they fled.

It was also gathered that neither the Chief Shephard of the Diocese nor Priests close to him at the scene of event were harmed.

The police are said to be on top of the matter to bring the culprits to bare.

Meanwhile, Priests and Religious of the Diocese are reportedly in fear over the attack.

Some of the clergymen who spoke to this tabloid under strict anonymity said if the Bishop’s House can be attacked, they too are not safe in their respective parishes and catholic formations.

While expressing thanks to God for protecting their Leader against harm, the ordained Roman Catholic monks bemoaned security lapses in the state.

They charged Government and Security outfits to live up to expectation in ensuring adequate protection of lives and property.

Recall that months back, the Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Moses Chikwe was abducted and after staying few days in kidnappers den, he regained freedom.

Same scenario was also recorded among priests within Imo State which has necessitated tension and worry.