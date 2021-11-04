Goodnews For Blind Children, As State Legislature Gives Nod For Eddy Obinna’s Motion On Establishing School For The Blind In Imo

By Onyekachi Eze

Brighter days are here for the blind persons in Imo State following a resolution by the State Legislature calling for the establishment of school for the blind in Imo.

The resolution followed a passionate motion presented at the floor of the House on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

The people oriented motion was sponsored by the Aboh Mbaise Lawmaker, Hon. Eddy Obinna.

In his passionate appeal, Hon Eddy Obinna submitted that he was neither blind nor members of his immediate family, but for the common good of the common persons on Imo State streets with visually impaired deformity.

He prayed that education being an instrument of growth and development for all nations, requires her citizens regardless of physical deformity to obtain the basic academic formation.

“Noting that the United Nations Children Fund sees education as a fundamental human right and the key ingredient in reducing poverty and child labour.

“Aware that even though education is meant for all, the blind are not given equal educational opportunities to enable them become functional citizens who will contribute to the development of the State and their families and also help them live as normal as possible.

“Aware also that other Eastern States have already established schools for the blind while our State is yet to do so”.

Hon. Eddy Obinna while buttressing on the necessity for equal right and privileges of the blind in the State argued that majority of the blind people are talented and needed to be supported.

Speaking further, he presented some instances where blind persons are gurus in their chosen professions, vocations, skills and entrepreneurship.

According to the Lawmaker who almost wept for the negligence of the aforementioned persons, beckoned on the State Government to give the blind a better place and positions in the society, through the establishment of school for the blind.

The motion received the full support of the members who in their respective contributions affirmed that through the school, the blind will be given a reason to live normally and happier like other Children without any discordant feelings associated to their predicament.

The House however resolved to urge the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to establish a school for the blind to enable the blind children have access to education just like normal students.