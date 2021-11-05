Anambra Guber: Uzodinma Tests Might Again .To Show Political Strength With Andy Uba’s APC Ticket

As the battle field is set for who carries the day in the Anambra Governorship election this weekend, one spectacular player that will be watched is Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The Imo State Governor may not be among the candidates seeking election to attract attention, but the build up to the election has made him prominent as one of the actors cynosure of eyes will be on.

Trumpeta can recall that after Uba emerged candidate of the APC, Uzodinma was named the campaign chief. This is similar to the assignment APC handed to him last year when it was the Edo State governorship where he was in charge of the campaign for the ambition of Pastor Ize Iyamu who was the candidate of the party.

Already, the involvement of Uzodinma in the hostilities for who emerges victorious has been generating ripples in the political firmament of the zone where watchers are looking forward to him throwing his magic wand round to deliver Uba.

After he failed to make meaningful impact with that of Pastor Ize Iyamu in Edo, expectations are high that he will not lick the finger of defeat a second time.

To prove his mettle this time, Uzodinma is said to have slightly forgotten affairs of Imo for the marketing of APC in Anambra State. Trumpeta learnt that since the canvass for votes reached feverish peak, either the governor went to Abuja or his was in Anambra fixing things for APC candidate, Andy Uba.

Trumpeta learnt that since he assumed the campaign coordinator for the APC candidate, there have been mass defection from other parties to APC.

It was learnt that through the political sagacity of the Imo State Governor, not less than ten House of Assembly Members of Anambra elected under APGA have defected to APC. Uzodinma’s tactical approaches to the campaign also saw him engineer the defection of all PDP Chairmen of the LGAs into APC.

To crown his efforts of delivering Uba, Uzodinma was also said to be behind the move of the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Nkem Nwankwo from APGA to APC ahead of the polls alongside a House of Reps Member from the state.

Trumpeta was further told that Uzodinma’s presence in Anambra APC for the campaign of Uba has greatly rejigged their fortune in the quest to capture the Government House of the state.

The outcome of the election will undoubtedly define the political profile of Uzodinma after the failed outing in Edo State governorship battle in 2020.