Katakata Overtakes Imo Assembly As Members Fail To Resume After Impeachment .Governor Steps In, Speaker in Trouble

By Onyekachi Eze

Against all predictions of what would follow after the sack of the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu, the Imo State House of Assembly failed to resume plenary session to get a new second in command.

A surprise action was taken by 18 lawmakers who reportedly signed the impeachment notice prompting the Speaker, Rt Hon Paul Emeziem to announce the impeachment.

Permutations were height that on possible resumption yesterday after adjourning to Thursday, a new Deputy Speaker could be elected.

Trumpeta also learnt that aside from the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker, the Majority Leader, Hon Onyemaechi Kanayo was also tipped for removal.

On Thursday, our correspondent observing proceedings in the House noted that after chamber staff was ready for the sitting and necessary obligations performed for the sitting, majority of the members including the principal officers led by the Speaker were not spotted anywhere near the complex.

It was learnt that after the first and second bell to announce time for plenary sitting, all formalities were relaxed indicating the lawmakers won’t sit for the day.

Trumpeta was informed that had the members moved in for the plenary, two things would have happened; rescinding on the hammer against the former Deputy Speaker, Rt Honourable Amara Iwuanyanwu or reconfirmation of his sack with the Majority Leader taking his own turn of the punitive measures.

This newspaper was reliably informed that the trouble ravaging the House of Assembly has grown needing the intervention of the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Sources further revealed that moments after prosecuting the impeachment, the Speaker, the Chief presenter of the impeachment notice, Hon Ekene Nnodumele and the member for Aboh Mbaise tipped for the Majority Leader position if Onyemaechi is removed, Hon Eddy Obinna left to meet the governor in Abuja.

Though, details of what transpired and outcome could not be received as at press time, but Trumpeta notes that it might not be unconnected to the crisis in the House. It was further learnt that while the Speaker went to explain the rationale behind Iwuanyanwu’s impeachment, the other two went to make themselves available and pay allegiance to the governor for the two separate positions they are gunning for.

Governor Uzodinma was also said to have waded in to avoid further crisis.

Meanwhile, suspicion is high that Speaker Emeziem is in trouble as allegations of romancing with the opposition elements have been leveled against him.

Suspected elements closer to the sacked Deputy Speaker in various reports accused Emeziem to have met with a notable political figure from Okigwe zone. The Speaker was alleged to have privately paid a visit to the politician to congratulate him on the new position.

Even as the media office of the Speaker is yet to react on the matter, feelers in the House revealed that the allegations may not only put Emeziem in trouble but also pitch him against the governor.