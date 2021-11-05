Samdaddy’s New PDP Nat Secretary Position Opens Fresh Race For 2023 Imo Guber Ticket

Indications are that the emergence of Senator Samuel Anyanwu (SamDaddy) as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will open up another scenario in the position of the Party’s Governorship candidate in Imo State come 2024.

Trumpeta learnt that the race for Imo Governorship under the PDP platform may be thrown wide open, as Anyanwu throws his weight as the National Secretary of the party.

Sources said that already, some Governorship Aspirants who were scared of former Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s grip on the Imo PDP structure, will in a few weeks time beginning to move into PDP to try their luck.

Trumpeta learnt that most of the Aspirants are from Owerri zone, and believe that with Anyanwu now as one of the major Power Brokers in the party he will facilitate their ambition by throwing the fight open for Imo PDP Governorship ticket.

This Newspaper learnt that already the likes of Chief Athan Achonu has indicated interest to return to PDP and vie for the party’s Governorship slot.

Trumpeta was told that Achonu who hails from Ehime Mbano LGA, in Okigwe zone believes that he will take a plunge into the race with the backing of some friends in PDP.

Sources said that Achonu believes that Okigwe zone has a good chance to pick Imo PDP Guber ticket this time around because Owerri did seven months the last time.

Another interested party in the 2024 Imo PDP Governorship diadem is Chief Osmond Ukanacho, who ran for 2019 Imo Governorship race under the Labour Party.

Ukanacho is said to be a good friend of Senator Anyanwu, and was sighted at PDP National Convention wearing Anyanwu’s customized shirt.

However, it is said that Ukanacho, who is to return to PDP officially is planning to register in his Ward in Ikeduru soon.

Chief Humphrey Anumudu is said to be also retracing his step back to PDP to pursue his legendary Governorship ambition.

But sources said that Anumudu is of the opinion that this time around he will clinch the elusive Imo PDP Governorship ticket and goes ahead to win the election proper and fulfill his dream of leading Imo which had proved abortive in many trials.

But the fear of all the ambitious Aspirants is former Governor, Hon Emeka Ihedioha who has remained as rock of Gibraltar in PDP, from Abuja to Imo State.

The prediction is that Ihedioha may show interest in the project again in 2024, “To finish his sterling, but short-lived outing as the Governor of Imo State”.

Sources said that Ihedioha has invested too much in Imo PDP that majority of members still fanatically believe in him, and will file behind him again in 2024 PDP primaries, even if Senator Anyanwu decides to jettison his plum National position to try his hands again on Imo PDP Guber ticket.