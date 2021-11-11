Unbelievable! Imo Govt Planning To Sack Unpaid Workers Group Raises The Alarm .Warns Of Consequences

A socio-political and cultural group Imolites For Good Governance, IFGG has alleged that the Imo state government led by Sen Hope Uzodimma has concluded plans to sack over eight thousand unpaid Imo Workers, Teachers and Council workers.

The group led by Mazi Chinonso Uba made this known in a press conference organized in Owerri recently.

The group condemned the alleged plan warning that such plan would backfire and cause heavy consequences for the government.

The group has been at forefront of the fight for the payment of Salaries of Imo Workers and pensioners for over a year and five months now.

The group accused the government of Hope Uzodimma of being insensitive and heartless to the plights of the suffering and dying Imo Workers who for over 18 months are yet to receive their salaries.

The group had threatened to drag the state government to court over this same matter and the state government would be notified soon.

Mazi Uba warned that if feelers of impending sack is true, the government is practically playing with fire and such action is an invitation for anarchy!

He advised the governor to stop using a contractor for the payment of Salaries and Pensions but revert to status quo and hands off payment of Salaries and Pensions and face governance.

IFFG however called on the new Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly to treat the nonpayment of Salaries and Pensions as top priority in other to regain the respect of Imo people