Okorocha Laments Marginalization of Ndigbo

By Onyekachi Eze

Apparently disturbed by the agitation of Igbos, the former Governor of Imo Sate, now Senator representing Imo West (Orlu Zone), Senator Rochas Okorocha has risen to address their plight.

Recently speaking at the Red Chambers Abuja from video clip obtained by Trumpeta newspaper, Senator Okorocha lamented on the perceived marginalization of the Igbo race in Nigeria.

He frowned that regardless of the Industrious nature of Igbos anywhere they found themselves in Nigeria, they are still stigmatized and brazenly neglected in the nation they feel they belong to.

Owelle Okorocha challenged his colleagues at the senate to rise up above their fear and tackle the neglect directed towards the Igbo race.

He said, “Let me also speak with passion on their behalf for the first time, I have risen here to speak onbehalf of the North central, North West, South West and others, first time I am speaking onbehalf of Igbos”.

“There is this feeling of neglect and marginalization by South East. This should be corrected somehow. Of recent, is a 22.7 billion dollars that came to this nation as loan, and nothing is being traced to the South East. It’s painful and the Igbos are beginning to feel neglected, dejected in a nation they think they are part of”.

Senator Okorocha further enthused, “I think this Red Chamber should asuade their fears and concern. It looks like whatever comes to the South East, its viewed with kind of eyes that makes them feel they are part and parcel of the system”.

The renowned politician continued; “ when we talk about South East, let me be clear to my colleagues, there is this undefined impression that lingers in the minds of the people, but let me tell you, that if today you ask, who are the true Nigerians and peace bearing Nigerians, it’s South East.

“These are the only group of people you can find everywhere, even in the village of Shetima.

“There is no place you can go in this country without finding an Igbo man. And whenever you see him, he is building bridge of friendship and frontiers of brotherhood, happy to develop the economy of the area.

“So whatever is given to South East, is given to Nigerians.

“I do not know in my village how many South West or Northerners are in my village, but there is no village you can go without finding an Igbo man in Nigeria. So when we talk about Unity of Nigerian, Igbos contribute 75% in the Unity of this country.