Uzodinma’s Second Term Gets Owerri Zone Challenge .Egbu Declaration Insists On Gov From Zone

The rumoured second term bid of the current Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has gotten open challenge from one of the three political zones of the State, Owerri.

At the 4th Anniversary of “Egbu Declaration”, a ceremony where Owerri zone kicked-started its quest for Imo Governorship seat four years ago, the zone made it clear that it is gunning for Imo Governorship Seat again, presently occupied by Senator Hope Uzodinma who hails from Orlu Political Zone of Imo State.

At the event which attracted all political heavy weights of Owerri Zone extraction, mainly of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, all the Speakers minced no word in stating it clear that come 2024, Owerri people will strongly contest for the coveted Governorship diadem.

The chairman of the occasion, Major General Collins R.U Ihekire (rtd) made it known that Owerri Zone has remained a shining light in the annals of Imo State, as “our children have remained worthy examples in all their chosen careers: from Sports to Business, Education, Technology, Industry, Real Estate, Hospitality, Military, Health and Politics” the retired General said.

He however regretted that the only area Owerri zone is lagging behind “Is in establishing a firm unity of purpose in partisan politics devoid of rancor and acrimony which has been a big disadvantage on our socio-Economic life and development”.

He said that the Owerri Zone demonstrated their quality through Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, whose seven months as Governor of Imo State has remained an indelible mark in the sands of Imo history.

Among those who spoke at the ceremony which held at All Saints Anglican Cathedral, Egbu, Owerri North LGA were former Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha who charged Ndiowerre to keep their eyes on the Ball, which is the Imo Governorship project. The Senator representing Owerri, Chief Ezenwa Onyewuchi warned that no Owerri person should go for the position of Deputy Governor, but Governorship.

Chief Uche Onyeagocha, a former National Assembly member and Ex-SSG, members of National and State Assemblies from Owerri Zone also spoke at the ceremony.

Senator SamDaddy Anyanwu, the National Secretary- elect of PDP said that until an Owerri Man occupies the Imo Government House, injustice remains a problem in the State.

It would be recalled that in the history of Imo Governorship Seat since 1999, Orlu Zone has through Governors Achike Udenwa, Rochas Okorocha, and now, Senator Hope Uzodinma held the position for Eighteen years; Okigwe zone four years via Chief Ikedi Ohakim, and Owerri Zone seven months through Emeka Ihedioha.