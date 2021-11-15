People’s Redemption Party Gives Uzodinma Quit Notice Ahead 2024 •Peter Okafor Gets Re-elected As Imo State Chairman

By Onyekachi Eze

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State would begin now to fasten his belt for a return ticket to Imo Government House in 2024, if threats emanating from the State chapter of the People’s Redemption Party, PRP, are anything to go by.

The People’s Redemption Party from what Trumpeta Newspaper observed, has not only been strengthened towards actualizing their political targets, but has also issued a quit notice to the Governor of the State.

This was revealed by the re-elected State Chairman of PRP, Hon Peter Okafor, while delivering his acceptance speech after the party’s State Congress held last week Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Government Technical College, Egbu Road, Owerri.

The Chairman instructed Uzodinma to be preparing a handover note to because PRP as a party would win the next Imo guber.

He maintained that if the elections are free and fair, nothing would hinder the party from clinching the governorship, National and State Assembly seats.

He expressed optimism that the party would also cruise to victory in the March 2022 Chairmanship and Councillorship elections, pointing out that even with the alleged practice plotted to rig out PRP during the last LGA election held under Governor Rochas Okorocha, they still won some seats.

Okafor disclosed that in Imo State, PRP is known for fighting bad leadership, geared towards defending the cause of the poor masses.

Reiterating that they won’t stop from being the voice to the voiceless in Imo, he warned on the inherent dangers of mal-administration.

However, accepting to steer the ship of the party effectively for the next four years, he promised to reconcile, reconstitute and bring together any aggrieved members.

He hinted that as a mass movement which PRP represents, they are going to carry everybody along, rejuvenate it in all the LGAs, and always do things right.

According to Hon Okafor, it’s a dawn of a new era in PRP.

In his closing remarks, the Congress Committee Chairman, Amb. Uzoma Dials commended the members for a successful exercise. He also congratulated the new State Working Committee of the party led by Hon Peter Okafor.

Same felicitation was extended by the Congress Organizing Secretary, Engr. Chika Okoli.

Before commencement, Nze Osita Chukwu moved for the dissolution of the past Exco, and was seconded by Chief Linus Chinedozie from Nwangele LGA.

Similarly, Comrade Igwilo Josephat Allwell from Orsu LGA moved a motion for the use of Affirmative process, while Chief Nuel Kaji from Ngor Okpala LGA seconded, and was unanimously adopted by the delegates.

In a related development, the motion moved by Ogwu Chidiebere from Oru West LGA, and seconded by Emmanuel Ukwuoma from Nwangele kicked off the congress proper.

The congress was duly monitored by the nation’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, led by the HOD Election and Party Monitoring, Barr. Nwokeabia, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Press.

The newly emerged State Executive are; Hon. Okafor Peter (Chairman), Soronnadi Joe (Vice Chairman), Hon. Onuador Remigius (Secretary), Okafor Theo (Asst. Secretary), Obiageri Uba (Woman Leader), Ahumibe Morgan (Youth Leader), Barr. Onyeike Joe (Legal Adviser), Ejike Chinemerem (Asst. Legal Adviser).

Others are; Hon. Engr. Jerry Chukwu (Publicity Secretary), Ejike Emerem

(Asst. Publicity Secretary), Iwuagwu Athanasius Chuks (Auditor), Alhaji Ahmed Odom (Organizing Secretary 1), Ogechi Onuoha (Organizing Secretary II),

Umegborogu Ifediora (Treasurer), and Ogbonna Martin (Financial Secretary).