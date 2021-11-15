2024 Imo Guber: Ihedioha, The Man To Watch .As Chilaka Cites Ex Governor’s Reception

.As Chilaka Cites Ex Governor’s Reception

By Onyekachi Eze

As the next political outing begin to gather momentum in Imo State, the Eastern part of Nigeria, some politicians have been tipped for one elective position or another.

One of those tipped to return is Governor Emeka Ihedioha, who only held sway for barely seven months as Imo number one citizen, before the Supreme Court struck in 2020.

Analyzing the recent happenings to newsmen in Owerri, last weekend, a political pundit of Ahiazu Mbaise extraction, Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka said the journey for 2024 Imo guber had commenced.

He unreservedly opined that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha till tomorrow is accepted by the entire State.

According to him, the seven months administration of the PDP’s Emeka Ihedioha corrected the ills with governance and its leaders.

Chilaka submitted that Imo State was placed on a world map under Ihedioha, through whose unequalled Leadership and administrative sagacity performed excellently.

He further posited Ihedioha as the man with stoic disposition.

Speaking further, the former Ahiazu Mbaise aspirant maintained that without much ado, the standing ovation that greeted the erstwhile Governor during the last Saturday’s 4th anniversary of Egbu declaration sends a signal and speaks volume of what he represents in the minds of an average Imolite.

Comparing the seven months regime of Ihedioha to the present, Chilaka pointed out that Uzodinma’s Leadership doesn’t represent actually what Imo State stands for.

“Imo with educated men are witnessing dislocation in all the arms of governance. As seen in every day changing of Leadership of the House of Assembly which was never and would not have been seen under Emeka Ihedioha who is the champion and believes in true separation of powers where all sectors will function independently”, he said.

On that note, Chilaka added that while other politicians begin to work on their political destination for 2024, it’s certain that Chief Ihedioha antecedents have done the needful.

More so, the PDP Leader in Okirika Nwenkwo ward, stated that the outpouring love towards Ihedioha at Egbu, although not a campaign rally, but was more than a campaign for the former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives.

Comparing the outcome of the recently held guber election of Anambra State which saw the APGA candidate, Prof Chukwuma Soludo declared winner, Chilaka enthused that it was truly a free and fair polls.

He prayed that if Imo elections could go as free as that without any intrusion, nothing would make the people’s choice not to emerge.

Furthermore, Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka charged Ndi Imo to imbibe same one mind like Anambra people in ensuring that the people’s votes count and maintained.