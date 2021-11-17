CIBN Commences Construction Of 160-Seater Lecture Theater At Poly Nekede

Tunji Adedeji

As part of the moves towards achieving its goal, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), has laid the foundation for the construction of a 160-seater lecture theatre at Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, near Owerri.

Performing the ceremony, President of CIBN, Dr Bayo Olugbemi, said that the ‘legacy project’ would be completed and fully equipped with ultra-modern gadgets within four months.

He assured that the edifice, which will be known and called ‘The CIBN Bankers’ Hall,’ would serve as the melting pot for training and development of future bankers.

According to him,” This project is our modest contribution to the development of banking and finance education in Nigeria, and by extension, our support for the economy,”

The President of CIBN pointed out that the institute had launched its new syllabus for the banking professional examinations and had also introduced online examinations, in addition to the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Olugbemi urged Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo to ensure the inclusion of Banking and Finance degree certificates in the state’s scheme of service.

Performing the laying of stone ceremony, the Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Michael Arimanwa, described the donation of the facility as a major milestone in the annals of the institution.

The Rector described the initiative as a symbolic gesture that is not only a consolidation of the long-standing relationship with the institution but also, a further demonstration of CIBN’s commitment to the development of professional education in Nigeria.

Arimanwa said that the institution had made lots of progress since its establishment 43 years ago in the areas of research, teaching and provision of high level technical manpower.

The rector assured CIBN that the institution would provide technical assistance required by the contractor to ensure timely completion of the project.

“I will also like to assure the president and members of council that the maintenance of this auditorium and its facilities will be given top priority by the institution,” he added.

Speaking shortly, the Dean, School of Business and Management Technology, Mrs Lilian Esiagu, commended CIBN for choosing the institution for the project within the South-East zone.